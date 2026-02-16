Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

The US-India deal and gold: Shine amid truce

Tariff cuts may ease safe-haven appeal, but strong global demand and India’s jewellery exports keep it firm.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 20:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 20:13 IST
India NewsUnited StatesBusiness NewsGoldTrade

Follow us on :

Follow Us