The Week Ahead: All eyes on IT earnings

Nifty bounced back strongly last week amid positive global cues and FIIs turning buyers once again. Even demand recovery and propelled discretionary consumption amidst first full-fledged festive season post two years of Covid disruption provided support to the market. Nifty gained more than 3% during the week and closed above key level of 17300. Now it needs to hold above this level for an upmove towards 17500 levels. Though the global uncertainties would keep the market highly volatile, healthy earnings expectation and robust demand recovery should keep the overall direction in the market northbound. Discretionary sectors like retail, apparel, travel, QSR are likely to do well with urban demand witnessing strong rebound. Even rural is doing the catching up, though at a slower pace.

Earnings season is expected to begin from this week, which would result in lot of stock specific action. IT sector would especially be in focus with six IT majors to declare their results this week starting with TCS on 10th October. Excluding the global commodities - metals and oil & gas, Nifty earnings are expected to post a solid 30% growth, fueled by BFSI and Autos. Sectors focused on domestic consumption or investments are likely to outperform the sectors which are dependent on global demand or cyclicals or commodities. Margins are expected to see good rebound from 2HFY23, with softening of commodity prices.

Though the global cues were largely positive last week on account of weak US services PMI data, strong US jobs data on last Friday turned the sentiments highly negative once again and strengthened the narrative for aggressive rate hike by US Fed in the next monetary policy. Further US inflation data, US Fed minutes and kick start of earnings season this week would increase the volatility in the global markets. Even Brent crude has spiked to near $100/bbl while USDINR has crossed 82 level which might too put pressure on the market. Thus this week is expected to see heightened volatility though the strong domestic macros might protect the downside.

(The author is the head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited)