<p>It looks like thieves in Europe have taken Nestle's KitKat tagline 'Have a break, have a KitKat' too seriously and indeed 'made a break' with a truckload of KitKat bars.</p><p>Nestle has confirmed that 12 tonnes of KitKat chocolate bars went missing in Europe last week after thieves made off with the truck transporting them.</p><p>The truck was carrying 413,793 bars of its new range set off from central Italy to distribute the chocolate throughout Europe, but never reached its scheduled final destination in Poland.</p><p>The company took to their official X account and wrote, "We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate."</p>.Man attempts to open emergency door on IndiGo flight, says he was possessed.<p>They also mentioned that there are no concerns for consumer safety, and that the supply is not affected. The vehicle and the merchandise remain unaccounted for. Nestle did not reveal where exactly the truck was lost.</p><p>In a separate statement, KitKat said the missing bars are traceable via a unique batch code. Anyone scanning the batch numbers of the stolen chocolate would receive instructions on how to contact KitKat.</p><p>"Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes," KitKat said. </p><p>The chocolate bars were to be distributed throughout Europe. KitKat is a very popular wafer bar covered in milk chocolate, which is loved by many across countries. </p><p>In 1935 in the UK, British confectionery company Rowntree's founded KitKat. KitKat has a unique 'chocolate fingers' design, created in a way that could be consumed without making a mess. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>