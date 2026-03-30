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Thieves literally 'take a break' with 12 tonnes of KitKat chocolate bars

The truck was carrying 413,793 ​bars of ⁠its new range set off from central Italy to distribute the chocolate throughout ⁠Europe, ‌but never reached its scheduled final destination in Poland.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 05:28 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 05:28 IST
World newsBusiness NewsPolandItalyTrendingKitKat chocolate bar

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