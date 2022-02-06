This Indian company adopts weekly salaries

This Indian company adopts weekly salaries in place of monthly

Moving away from the monthly system, the firm said the step will make lives easier for its employees

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 06 2022, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 16:27 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

In a first. e-commerce firm IndiaMART has started making weekly payments to employees, according to a Facebook post by the company.

IndiaMART, a business-to-business (B2B) firm, claims that the move will reduce the financial burden on employees and also incentivise them to work better.

“With an aim to build a flexible work culture and ensure the financial wellness of our employees, IndiaMART becomes the first Indian organization to adopt a weekly payout of salaries!" IndiaMART said in a Facebook post.

The move from a monthly salary system, the company says, means that employees will not have to wait till the month-end to get paid and it will make lives easier for them.

Even as the move comes as a first in India, weekly payouts have been adopted in several parts of the world.

