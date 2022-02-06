This Indian company adopts weekly salaries in place of monthly

In a first. e-commerce firm IndiaMART has started making weekly payments to employees, according to a Facebook post by the company.
IndiaMART, a business-to-business (B2B) firm, claims that the move will reduce the financial burden on employees and also incentivise them to work better.
“With an aim to build a flexible work culture and ensure the financial wellness of our employees, IndiaMART becomes the first Indian organization to adopt a weekly payout of salaries!" IndiaMART said in a Facebook post.
Also Read — Man attempts self-immolation near Supreme Court over unpaid salary
The move from a monthly salary system, the company says, means that employees will not have to wait till the month-end to get paid and it will make lives easier for them.
Even as the move comes as a first in India, weekly payouts have been adopted in several parts of the world.
