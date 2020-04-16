'Flight tickets booked till May 3 can be refunded'

Those who booked flight tickets during Mar 25-Apr 14 for travel till May 3 can get refunds: Govt

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2020, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 17:08 ist
India imposed the first phase of lockdown from March 25 to April 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said the passengers who had booked flight tickets during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to May 3 must get a full refund from the airlines without any cancellation charges if they ask for it.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Several passengers have been complaining on social media as domestic airlines have decided not to give refunds in cash for cancelled flights due to the lockdown and instead issue credit for future travel.

India imposed the first phase of lockdown from March 25 to April 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The second phase of lockdown is from April 15 to March 3.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
flights
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 