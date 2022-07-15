TikTok's global security chief to step down

TikTok's global security chief to step down

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 15 2022, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 21:46 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

TikTok's global chief security officer Roland Cloutier, who oversees cyber security, is stepping down from his role but will stay at the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

"With our recent announcement about data management changes in the US, it's time for me to transition from my role as Global Chief Security Officer into a strategic advisory role focusing on the business impact of security and trust programs, working directly with (CEO) Shou, (ByteDance VP of Technology) Dingkun and other senior leaders," Cloutier wrote in the memo.

TikTok, the video-sharing app owned by China's ByteDance, hired Cloutier from payroll processing company Automated Data Processing Inc (ADP) in 2020, amid increasing scrutiny from US regulators on the company's handling of personal data.

Kim Albarella, a senior member at TikTok's security team, will serve as interim head of Global Security. Albarella previously worked for ADP for more than a decade. 

