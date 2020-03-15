To beat the benchmark, don't own a fund that looks like one

A few years ago - when pitching a mutual fund, the questions were on the lines of ‘Kitna deti hai'. Today it’s moving closer to ‘index se kitna aur deti hai'. With more awareness and availability of index products in the Indian markets - investors are increasingly looking at adding their current equity portfolio with index funds and exchange-traded-funds (ETFs).

Because active funds tend to have higher fees - their mandate is to beat the benchmark. If they don’t - investors are better off in index funds.

For investors who don’t know index funds - they are mutual funds that track returns of an index (Sensex and Nifty). Index funds are merely tracking indexes and don’t have fund managers. Besides - they typically are low cost and good for investors looking to invest for long periods.

Earlier, investors invested in funds delivering higher performance, whether it be 10%, 15% or 20%. This philosophy is currently changing to investing in funds that deliver the highest alpha. Alpha is the positive difference between returns provided by the fund manager and the index. Mutual funds with high alphas tend to get most of the flows.

But is this what experts recommend? Not entirely. Alpha is a concept created by finance professionals for making it easier to sell products. The truth is that alpha is not consistent and changes across periods. Almost all active funds have periods of underperformance and outperformance. It’s the investor’s role to stay the course once he/she has decided on buying a particular fund.

Studies have also shown that when investors switch from under-performing funds to out-performing funds - they further lose out on 1-2%. By selling - investors are making under-performance real. If there is conviction behind the fund house philosophy and fund manager - investors should ideally hold on for the ride.

The same goes for chasing returns high return funds. There’s a saying - If you follow the herd - you will become average.

With returns losing meaning - choosing between so many funds is even more complicated. To simplify this - this article talks about index hugging funds and why investors should avoid investing in them.

What are Index hugging funds?

Index hugging funds (also called ‘closet indexers’) are funds that narrowly track returns on their benchmark. Their performance is mostly 1–2% over/below the index. Since high underperformance is a huge red flag - the mandate for these funds is to stay close to the index.

How to lookout?

The first filter is the number of securities. If a fund has over 50-60 stocks in the portfolio - then its probably an index hugger.

The second filter should check its correlation with its index. What that means is that if the difference in the movement of the index and the fund is very narrow - then it’s an index hugger.

Are they great long-term investments?

Investors looking for good long-term returns are better off in index funds since returns are very much the same with the advantage of lower costs. Over-long periods - this category is expected to deliver below-market returns.

Investors looking for active strategies should typically choose between two types of funds, funds with a low number of stocks (e.g. focused funds) and funds that have a significant difference between the portfolio and the index. Investors investing in these funds should expect large deviations with the benchmark (including underperformance).

Even in developed markets such as the US - a considerable proportion of outflows have happened in funds that are ‘closet indexers’ or index hugging funds. In conclusion, investors should invest for reasons beyond returns and avoid index huggers.

(The writer is the Head of Passive Fund Business, Motilal Oswal AMC)