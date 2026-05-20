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'Toffee tale would be melody to ears': Piyush Goyal as exports jump 166% in 12 years after Modi-Meloni meet

The commerce minister came up with the data after Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting her 'Melody' toffees.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:48 IST
Business NewsIndiaPiyush GoyalExportchocolates

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