Tokyo stocks close lower with coronavirus in focus

Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday following a mixed close on Wall Street as traders digested reports that a possible coronavirus vaccine had failed early trials.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.86 per cent, or 167.44 points, to end at 19,262.00. Over the week, it dropped 3.20 per cent.

The broader Topix index was down 0.33 per cent, or 4.69 points, at 1,421.29 -- losing 1.47 per cent since last Friday.

US stocks ended flat Thursday, having pared early strong gains after a news report, citing inadvertently released results, said the closely watched antiviral drug remdesivir had had no effect on patients in its first randomised clinical test.

In Japan, authorities are closely watching the forthcoming Golden Week holidays when people have been asked to refrain from travelling.

"The government policies are not legally binding so there is the possibility that the infection will spread further," said Okasan Online Securities.

"This Japan-specific risk could weigh on the market."

The dollar fetched 107.67 yen in Asian trade against 107.62 yen late Thursday.

Major Tokyo-listed shares were lower, with Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing dropping 1.99 per cent to 47,580 yen, SoftBank Group off 1.21 per cent at 4,395 yen and Sony lower by 0.81 per cent at 6,706 yen.

Fujifilm, which is carrying out clinical trials of its anti-flu drug Avigan for coronavirus patients, was up 0.21 per cent at 5,123 yen and Nintendo advanced 0.51 per cent to 46,900 yen.

Japan's core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food, was up 0.4 percent in March from the previous year, in line with market expectations.