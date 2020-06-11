Tokyo to allow all businesses to reopen from June 19 - Nikkei

Tokyo to allow all businesses to reopen from June 19

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to allow all businesses to reopen from June 19, scrapping the shutdown requests it had made to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Tokyo has already been easing restrictions this month after the government ended its state of emergency in late May. But establishments considered high risk for virus infection, such as live music venues, have remained shut while restaurants and bars have been operating under shortened hours.

