Tokyo's Nikkei index opens up more than 3% on hopes of declining coronavirus death rates

Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened more than three percent higher on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street as some of the world's worst-hit countries reported falling coronavirus death rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 3.07 percent or 570.11 points to 19,146.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 2.75 percent or 37.80 points at 1,414.10.

"Tokyo stocks are seen rising backed by surges in the US market, after the death toll in New York State turned to a decline and the number of new deaths are being curbed in Italy and Spain," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

On Wall Street, the Dow climbed 7.7 percent to close at 22,679.99.

The dollar fetched 109.21 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.23 yen in New York late Monday.