Tomato, LPG bring down cost of veg thali by 17% in September

The average cost of preparing a vegetarian thali at home in India dropped by 17% on a month-on-month basis in September on the back of a sharp drop in tomato price and decline in the price of cooking gas, a survey report by CRISIL showed.
The cost of preparing a vegetarian thali declined to Rs 27.9 in September from a near all-time high of Rs 33.8 in the previous month. The cost of non-vegetarian thali dropped by 9% to Rs 61.4 in September from Rs 67.3 recorded in the previous month, as per CRISIL’s monthly indicator of food plate cost.
The cost of a vegetarian thali had hit a record high of Rs 34 while that of a non-vegetarian thali Rs 67.6 in July. There was a sharp jump in food prices during the month of July and August pushing the cost of thali to a record high level.
Two key components that led to substantial easing in the cost of preparing food at home are: drop in prices of tomato and cooking gas.
Tomato price has dropped below Rs 20 per kg after hitting record high of over Rs 250 per kg in late July and early August.
Decline in cooking gas price is another key factor in easing the cost of thali. The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used for domestic cooking has been reduced by Rs 200 per cylinder effective from 30th August.
Fuel cost accounts for 14% of total cost of a vegetarian thali, while for non-vegetarian thali it accounts for 8% of total cost. The fuel cost declined by 18% on a month-on-month basis in September.
However, onion prices rose by 12% in September when compared with the previous month. It is likely to remain elevated due to expected lower output in the Kharif season, CRISIL noted in the report.
The average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east, and west India. Monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure.
These numbers indicate the cost of preparing a thali at home. It is not the retail price of a thali, which includes overhead costs, staff expenses, and profit margins as well.