Tomato, LPG bring down cost of veg thali by 17% in September

The cost of preparing a vegetarian thali declined to Rs 27.9 in September from a near all-time high of Rs 33.8 in the previous month. The cost of non-vegetarian thali dropped by 9% to Rs 61.4 in September from Rs 67.3 recorded in the previous month, as per CRISIL’s monthly indicator of food plate cost.