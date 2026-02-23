Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Too early to comment on US tariff changes, commerce ministry reviewing situation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Asked about the impact of tariff changes on the Indian economy, Sitharaman said it is a 'bit too soon' to comment.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUSNirmala SitharamanUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us