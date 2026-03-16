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Top 10 wilful defaulters owe Rs 40,635 crore to banks

The primary regulatory objective behind allowing wilful defaulters to enter into compromise settlement is to enable multiple avenues to lenders to recover the money in default without much delay.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 14:30 IST
Business NewsRBINCPIloan default

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