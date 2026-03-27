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Top 7 Indian cities log 7% drop in housing sales in Q1 2026

Among the top 7 cities, Chennai recorded the steepest fall in housing sales, followed by Pune, NCR and Kolkata.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 18:04 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 18:04 IST
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