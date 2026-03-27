<p>Bengaluru: The ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/in-sleepy-town-on-strait-of-hormuz-war-rages-just-over-horizon-3946247">war in West Asia</a> has negatively impacted housing sales in the first quarter of 2026. The top 7 cities in the country have registered a 7% drop in sales at 1,01,675 units worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore in the first quarter ended March 2026, over the fourth quarter of 2025. The last quarter of 2025 witnessed sale of about 1,08,970 units worth Rs 1.60 lakh crore, according to an analysis by independent property consultant Anarock.</p><p>Among the top 7 cities, Chennai recorded the steepest fall in housing sales, followed by Pune, NCR and Kolkata, while Bengaluru registered the second-lowest drop in sales.</p><p>Chennai sold 5,310 houses in Q1 2026, showing a drop of 18% over Q4 2025, Pune registered a 10% drop in sales at 15,300 units in the quarter, as against 17,000 units sold in Q4 2025. Both NCR and Kolkata registered 8% drop in sales at 15,190 units and 4,210 units, respectively, in Q1 2026, as against 16,525 units and 4,575 units, respectively, in Q4 2025.</p><p>Bengaluru recorded a drop of 5% in Q1 2026, at 16,440 units, as against 17,250 units in Q4 2025. Hyderabad’s sales remained flat at 12,425 units, as against 12,435 units in Q4 2025.</p>.Housing sales paused in Dubai as West Asia conflict continues.<p>NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad together accounted for 91% of sales in the first quarter.</p><p>Average residential property prices across the top 7 cities largely saw single-digit jumps in the last one year – with the notable exception of NCR, which recorded double-digit price growth ranging between 4-15% in Q1 2026, when compared to Q1 2025. This was mainly due to increased new supply in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments. NCR and Bengaluru recorded the highest annual price jumps of over 15% and 8%, respectively.</p><p>With significant new supply additions across the top 7 cities early this year, the overall available inventory increased by 7% in Q1 2026, when compared to Q1 2025. The total unsold stock in the top 7 cities as of Q1 2026-end stands at over 6.01 lakh units. At 24%, Bengaluru witnessed the highest increase in available inventory this quarter, compared to Q1 2025</p>