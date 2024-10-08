Home
Homebusiness

Top 8 housing markets see 5% annual sales dip in September quarter; demand up only in Delhi-NCR: PropTiger

Real estate brokerage platform PropTiger.com, which is part of Australia's REA group that owns Housing.com, on Tuesday, released its report 'Real Insight' on India's residential market.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 08:19 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 08:19 IST
Business Newshousing

