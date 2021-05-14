Toshiba's European business hit by cyberattack

Toshiba's European business hit by cyberattack

The company is releasing its earnings and will give a strategy briefing shortly

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 14 2021, 11:37 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 12:16 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Toshiba Corp's European business have been hit by a cyberattack, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday, with public broadcaster NHK identifying the perpetrators as DarkSide, the group the US FBI blamed for the Colonial Pipeline attack.

The Japanese firm said it was investigating a possible hacking.

The stock was down 0.2 per cent in afternoon trade.

The company is releasing its earnings and will give a strategy briefing shortly.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Toshiba
Cyberattack
Europe

What's Brewing

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Plutonium atoms from space found at bottom of ocean

Plutonium atoms from space found at bottom of ocean

'Friends' cast joined by Beckham for May 27 reunion

'Friends' cast joined by Beckham for May 27 reunion

How proning can help Covid patients

How proning can help Covid patients

Explained | Significance of West Bank and Gaza strip

Explained | Significance of West Bank and Gaza strip

DH Toon | GOI's site for Florence Nightingale statue

DH Toon | GOI's site for Florence Nightingale statue

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

 