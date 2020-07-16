Tough day for us, says Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

In response to the hacking of several high-profile Twitter accounts such as Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezzo etc., Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, said that it was a “tough day for us at Twitter.”

Hours after the multiple hacks, Dorsey took to Twitter to reassure the users that the problem was being looked at.

“Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened. We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened. <3 to our teammates working hard to make this right, ” Dorsey tweeted early morning on Thursday.

At around 6 in the morning, Twitter Support said, “We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this, Thanks for your patience.”

Three hours later the account tweeted, “We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools.”