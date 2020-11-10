Toyota Kirloskar halts car production at Bidadi after strike

Toyota Kirloskar has halted passenger car production at its Bidadi plant from the first shift this morning as the company has declared lockout following an "illegal" strike launched by around 1,200 workers.

The workers are demanding the reinstatement of the service of one of the employees’ union members, who was suspended for his unruly behaviour, according to sources. Around 1,200 workers went on a "sit-in strike" from Monday. The company has termed the strike as illegal.

"At present, the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd (TKML) Union has resorted to illegal sit-in strike and those team members are unlawfully staying in the company premises and compromising the Covid-19 guidelines. Due to the current volatile atmosphere and to protect the safety of employees, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is forced to declare a "lock-out" until further notice," TKML said in a statement.

The company is continuing with the communication and dialogue with relevant stakeholders and resolve the issue, the statement added.

The company has stated that it placed one of the employees under suspension for breach of discipline and unacceptable behaviour, which is in violation of the law and service policy of the company. The TKML statement further stated that the employee has a 'systematic' record of misconducts and was again involved in breach of discipline and unacceptable behaviour, which is in violation of the company's service policy.

According to sources, the management suspended the unruly employee on Friday. Subsequently, the workers' union went on a sit-in strike from Monday morning and 1,200 workers stayed inside the factory premises overnight. They left the premises only after the company declared an indefinite lockout on Tuesday morning, the sources told DH.

As per extant service rules and keeping in mind the principles of natural justice, all possible opportunities will be provided to the employee during the inquiry process, the company said.

The union office bearers were unavailable for comments.

The Labour Department officials said a tripartite conciliatory meeting between the employees’ union, Toyota Kirloskar management and Labour Department officials has been scheduled this evening to resolve the matter.

Since 1999, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been manufacturing passenger cars at its factory in Bidiadi, about 35 km from Bengaluru. It has set up two manufacturing plants with a combined capacity of 3.10 lakh units per annum. It employs around 6,500 persons across departments in the factory.