Toyota registers highest-ever monthly sales in January at 24,609 units

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday reported its highest-ever monthly wholesales in January with dispatch of 24,609 units, an increase of 92 per cent over the same month last year.

The automaker had dispatched a total of 12,835 units to dealers in January last year.

Last month the company sold 23,197 units in the domestic market. It also exported 1,412 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.