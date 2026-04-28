Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Trade deficit with China up 155% in 5 years

During the financial year ended March 2026, India’s imports from China rose to $131.6 billion, up from $65.2 billion in 2020-21.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 20:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 April 2026, 20:09 IST
Business NewsChinaTrade deficit

Follow us on :

Follow Us