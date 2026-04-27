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Trade pact with EU, US in next few months: Piyush Goyal

India and the 27-nation bloc EU in January announced the closure of negotiations for a trade pact. It has not been signed yet.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsPiyush Goyalbusiness

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