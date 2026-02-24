Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Trai backs sale of all available spectrum; proposes lower entry barriers, 35% cap for new players

TRAI proposed halving the net-worth criteria for new entrants from Rs 100 crore to Rs 50 crore per licensed service area to encourage more participation.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 15:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 15:30 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTelecombusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us