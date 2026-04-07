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TRAI proposes relief to feature phone users

The proposal aligns with TRAI's efforts to give consumers (especially feature phone users) more affordable options without forcing them to pay for unused data services.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 17:39 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 17:39 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTraiTelecom

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