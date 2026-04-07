<p>New Delhi: In a relief to feature phone users, the telecom regulator TRAI proposed making it mandatory for telecom operators to offer mobile plans providing only voice calls and SMS services, priced lower than their current special tariff vouchers that also include data. </p><p>The proposal aligns with TRAI's efforts to give consumers (especially feature phone users) more affordable options without forcing them to pay for unused data services. </p><p>In a draft Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulation, 2026, Trai said it has mandated that every telecom operator shall offer at least one special tariff voucher exclusively for calling (voice) and SMS only but companies issued few plans with longer validity.</p><p>The regulator also found that while introducing these voice and SMS-only packs, telecom operators initially fixed relatively higher prices and these were not reduced in proportion to the removal of data benefits from bundled plans.</p><p>The TRAI had issued a formal mandate in December 2024 requiring such plans. However, the regulator said the outcome of the previous change made has not been adequate and, therefore, it has come up with a new proposal.</p>