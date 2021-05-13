TRAI seeks views on whether to intervene in telecom validity vouchers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday issued a discussion paper, seeking stakeholders' views on whether to intervene in determining the validity period of telecom tariff offers or keep it under the forbearance regime.

The TRAI has been receiving a lot of references from consumers regarding the offering of validity of the 28-day tariff offers from telcos, instead of a standard monthly offering, the regulator said in a statement.

"Based on the feedback received from consumers through various channels, it is felt that certain tariffs/vouchers and their validity offered by telecom service providers are not to the satisfaction of a large section of consumers," the statement said.

The purpose of this paper is to identify such tariff offers and explore the possibility of making tariff/vouchers offered by service providers and their validity issue sync with aspirations/requirements of consumers at large.

The regulator also sought views on whether telecom companies should be mandated or merely advised to offer their plan vouchers (PVs), special tariff vouchers (STVs) and combo vouchers (CVs) amongst others for specific durations.

The stakeholders can send comments and counter-comments for the latest discussion paper are June 11 and June 25 respectively. The comments can also send through email: advfeal@trai.gov.in