Transport Corporation profit dips 25% in March quarter

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit dips 25 pc to Rs 36 cr in Mar quarter

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 02 2020, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 23:13 ist

Integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.15 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit from ordinary activities after tax of Rs 48.38 crore in the year-ago period, Transport Corporation of India said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income from operations in the January-March period declined to Rs 674.55 crore from Rs 747.74 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The firm's total expenses also declined to Rs 638.42 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 693.82 crore a year ago.

For the full financial year 2019-20, the company reported a marginal dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 143.19 crore.

It had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 145.29 crore in 2018-19. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BSE

What's Brewing

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

'We'll take up reforms to change post-COVID-19 India'

'We'll take up reforms to change post-COVID-19 India'

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

 