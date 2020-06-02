Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit dips 25 pc to Rs 36 cr in Mar quarter

Integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.15 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit from ordinary activities after tax of Rs 48.38 crore in the year-ago period, Transport Corporation of India said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income from operations in the January-March period declined to Rs 674.55 crore from Rs 747.74 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The firm's total expenses also declined to Rs 638.42 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 693.82 crore a year ago.

For the full financial year 2019-20, the company reported a marginal dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 143.19 crore.

It had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 145.29 crore in 2018-19.