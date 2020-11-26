Travancore Devaswom Board provides PPE kits to Sabarimala workers as more test Covid-19 positive

Covid-19: TDB provides PPE kits to Sabarimala workers

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Nov 26 2020, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 21:28 ist
A policeman, wearing a PPE kit, assists devotees arriving to offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa temple on the 1st day of Malayalam month of 'Vrischikom, at Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

With more employees at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala testing positive for Covid-19, the Travancore Devaswom Board has decided to provide PPE kits to staff on duty at key points where the chances of contact with pilgrims are high.

The infections at Sabarimala is a cause for concern as tight Covid-19 protocols were put in place, including mandatory Covid-19 test for all pilgrims and employees as well as limiting the number of pilgrims.

In view of Covid-19 infections, screening of employees who turn up for duties could also be tightened.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to relax the restrictions on the number of pilgrims, which is now 1,000 on weekdays, 2,000 on weekends and 5,000 on special occasions. The fresh numbers would be announced soon, said sources.

Sabarimala
Kerala
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Travancore Devaswom Board

