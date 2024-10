Travel bookings skyrocket as fans rush in frenzy for Coldplay, Diljit concerts: Report

The Grammy award-winning band Coldplay is scheduled to perform at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium during January 18-21 as part of its 'Music of the Spheres' world tour. Mumbai has experienced a staggering 350 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in flight bookings, said the report.