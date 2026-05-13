Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Travel industry braces for hit from PM Modi's appeal to avoid foreign trips

The travel pullback is unfolding against a backdrop of rising global inflation, with crude oil trading above $100 a barrel after Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 05:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 05:19 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNarendra Moditravel

Follow us on :

Follow Us