Travel sentiment remains strong for domestic destinations in monsoons, says Cleartrip

Mumbai: Even as monsoon rains lashed the country, travel sentiment remains robust with a noticeable preference for domestic destinations, according to Cleartrip data.

"This monsoon season, travel sentiment remains strong, with a noticeable preference for domestic over international destinations. Goa, Kashmir, and Kerala continue to be popular choices," Cleartrip VP - Air Category, Gaurav Patwari told PTI.

The observation is based on booking data of Indian travellers on the Cleartrip portal for monsoons as compared to the same period of the previous year.