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Trouble brews for Indian beer industry as Iran war drives input costs, curbs pricing

The war has added at least 15 per cent to production costs, affecting bottles, raw materials, and exports.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 09:02 IST
IranAlcoholbusinessbeer

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