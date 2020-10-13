TRP scam: Parle joins Bajaj Auto in blacklisting ‘toxic’ TV channels

Amid the television rating point (TRP) racket currently unfolding, several brands including Parle, maker of the iconic Parle-G biscuits, have taken a strong stance that they won't advertise on TV channels that promote "toxic content".

The Mumbai Police on October 8 had claimed to have unearthed a scam to manipulate TRPs and had named three channels, including the Arnab Goswami-headed Republic TV. The owners/directors of Box Cinema and Fakt Marathi channels were arrested on Thursday while those from Republic TV were summoned for questioning.

"We are exploring possibilities wherein other advertisers can come together and sort of put a restraint on their advertising spends on news channels, so that there is some sort of a clear signal to all the news channels, that they better change their content," Senior Category Head Krishnarao Buddha of Parle Products is quoted as saying in a report by the Mint.

A few days ago, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC-TV18 that Bajaj Auto had blacklisted three channels on the advertising front. “A strong brand is a foundation on which you build a strong business. At the end of the day, the purpose of a strong business is to also contribute to the society… Our brand has never associated with anything we feel is a source of toxicity in the society,” he said.

TRP is a tool to judge viewers' choice and the popularity of a TV channel, thus directly linked to the advertisements it commands. The ratings are calculated on the basis of viewership in a confidential set of households through a device known as a barometer.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council, which functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, releases weekly rating points for channels.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting notified the policy guidelines for television rating agencies in India on January 10, 2014, under which the industry-led body BARC was accredited to carry out the television ratings in India.

