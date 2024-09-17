Trump offers little detail at crypto business unveiling

Donald Trump on Monday offered few details about a new cryptocurrency business that the Republican former president, his family and associates unveiled in a live event on X Spaces.

Trump engaged in a wide-ranging discussion that touched on the second apparent assassination attempt against him on Sunday and his shift from being a cryptocurrency skeptic to embracing it.

But neither he nor his family provided much detail about the business - World Liberty Financial - including how it was formed, financed or what services it would provide.