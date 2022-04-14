Twitter says board to 'carefully review' Musk bid

Twitter says board to 'carefully review' Musk bid for company

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 14 2022, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 19:28 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo

Twitter's board will evaluate an "unsolicited, non-binding" offer from Tesla chief Elon Musk to acquire the social media company, Twitter said Thursday.

"The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders," Twitter said as it confirmed it received Musk's bid valuing the company at $43.4 billion.

Elon Musk
Business News
Twitter

