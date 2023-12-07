Two-wheelers drive vehicle sales to record high this Nov

Bengaluru: Vehicle retail sales in November 2023 touched a record high of 28.54 lakh units surpassing the previous record set in March 2020, during the industry's transition from BS-4 to BS-6 emission norms when 25.69 lakh vehicles were sold, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Wednesday.
This is an 18.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase, and a 34.8% month-on-month (MoM) growth from October.
This came on the back of massive two-wheeler sales to the tune of 22.47 lakh units, recording a 49% MoM growth from 15.07 lakh units in October and 21% YoY growth from 18.47 lakh units in the same period last year. This is also an increase of 1.77 lakh vehicles compared to the previous high of March 2020 (18.46 lakh units), underlining a turnaround in the rural economy.
"For the 2W category, the month witnessed a significant boost in auto retail buoyed by the festive excitement and enhanced by strong rural sentiments, thanks to thriving agricultural income,” said Manish Raj Singhania, president of FADA, adding that new product launches and better model supply further fuelled the market’s growth. Moreover, electric vehicle sales demonstrated an encouraging upward trajectory.
Two-wheeler sales are further set to benefit from a liquidity boost, particularly in agricultural regions and the ongoing marriage season, with around 38 lakh marriages expected to drive vehicle sales.
However, FADA also acknowledged that the influence of severe weather conditions on rabi cultivation might affect rural incomes, potentially dampening future sales. "Severe rains and hailstorms in west and south India are expected to dampen rabi cultivation, which is already experiencing slow sowing and low reservoir levels, potentially impacting the final crop output," the automobile dealer association said in a statement.
The passenger vehicle category saw sales of 3.6 lakh vehicles, up 1.82% from 3.53 lakh units sold in October 2023 and a 17% YoY growth. Maruti Suzuki (40.76%), Hyundai Motors (14.90%) and Tata Motors (13.39%) are the top sellers for PVs.
However, the sales of tractors and commercial vehicles (CVs) dropped by 21.28% and 1.82%, respectively, as compared to the same month last year.
"The CV category saw a challenging Nov 2023, driven by poor market sentiment. Seasonal slumps, exacerbated by unseasonal rains damaging crops and impacting transport demand, coupled with liquidity issues and delayed deliveries further strained the industry,” Singhania said.
FADA expects the CV category to see some recovery driven by renewed business activities after elections and positive movements in key sectors like cement and coal.
High passenger vehicle inventories, which means unsold cars, are still a concern for the industry, FADA pointed out.
"The Indian auto retail must navigate through a complex landscape of consumer preferences, high inventory in the PV category and external economic factors, including potential inflation impacts on vehicle sales in the near term," Singhania said.