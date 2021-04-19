UiPath upsizes US IPO, aims for $28 bn valuation

UiPath upsizes US IPO, aims for $28 bn valuation

The software maker said it would now aim to raise around $1.3 billion, selling 23.9 million shares priced between $52 and $54 each

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 19 2021, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 19:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

Startup UiPath said on Monday it is targeting a valuation of nearly $28 billion in its upsized initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, up from the $26 billion it was eyeing earlier.

The software maker said it would now aim to raise around $1.3 billion, selling 23.9 million shares priced between $52 and $54 each. It had earlier aimed to raise about $1.06 billion.

The New York-based company has seen demand for its robotic process automation services soar, as more companies shifted to remote working during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PATH". Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

business
IPO

What's Brewing

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

 