UK PM may accept some EU tariffs to win trade deal

UK PM offers to accept EU tariffs on some goods to win trade deal - Daily Mail

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 06 2020, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 08:46 ist
UK PM Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to accept European Union tariffs on some British goods in an attempt to win a trade deal and break the deadlock in talks with the EU, the Daily Mail newspaper reported.

Britain's chief negotiator, David Frost, had made a significant new offer, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

EU and British negotiators said on Friday they had made very little progress in their latest round of talks about a Brexit free trade agreement, with just weeks left to extend a year-end deadline to reach a deal. 

UK
Britain
Europe
European Union
Brexit

