'UK trade deal is India’s most comprehensive pact': Minister Piyush Goyal

<p>New Delhi: India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which is slated to come into effect from July 15, is the most-comprehensive trade pact New Delhi has entered into so far, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.</p><p>Speaking at an event organised by India Global Forum in London, Goyal said, “We see the UK FTA as helping our industry to evolve and go up the ladder, compete and complement with businesses in the UK, and support each other’s economies.”</p><p>The minister claimed that the India-UK trade deal will create a more conducive environment for trade, investment, innovation and collaboration, enabling businesses on both sides to deepen partnerships and expand opportunities.</p>.Piyush Goyal wins UK-India Award for elevating ties.<p>“An agreement with a small economy like New Zealand has its own value propositions, has its own dynamics, and an agreement with the US has a different story to tell,” Goyal said.</p><p>“The UK FTA is going to be the most-comprehensive agreement that India has entered into so far, which will come into force in July,” he added.</p><p>Goyal is on a three-day visit to the United Kingdom ahead of the entry into force of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) deal on July 15.</p>