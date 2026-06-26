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'UK trade deal is India’s most comprehensive pact': Minister Piyush Goyal

'The UK FTA is going to be the most-comprehensive agreement that India has entered into so far, which will come into force in July,' he added.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 02:16 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 02:16 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsPiyush Goyal

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