UK’s shoplifting crisis costs food retailer co-op $52.9 mn

By Jennifer Creery

One of Britain’s best-known food retailers has reported a sharp jump in the cost of theft from its stores as the country struggles with widespread shoplifting.

The Co-Op Group said Thursday that theft and fraud cost it almost £40 million ($52.9 million) in the first half, up from £33 million a year earlier.

There were 950 crimes each day in its stores, an annual rise of 4 per cent, the group said.

UK shopping districts have been struggling to contain an increase in thefts, particularly since the start of a generational cost-of-living crisis.