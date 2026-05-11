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Unemployment rate in cities dips marginally to 6.6% in Jan-Mar

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by National Statistics Office for the quarter covered a total of 5,61,822 persons, aged 15 years and above.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:08 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 15:08 IST
Business NewsIndiaUnemployment rate

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