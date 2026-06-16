Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Unilever and Accenture partner to apply gen AI to drive efficiencies

Unilever will look to leverage Accenture’s GenWizard platform to accelerate their technology and digital product development.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 14:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 14:38 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAIAccentureUnilever

Follow us on :

Follow Us