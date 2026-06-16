Unilever and Accenture partner to apply gen AI to drive efficiencies

<p>Accenture has expanded its partnership with Unilever to simplify its digital core and apply generative <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ai">AI </a>to drive efficiencies and improved business agility.<br><br>Unilever will work with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/accenture">Accenture</a> to establish the foundation on which to set a new industry standard in gen-AI powered productivity. This includes scaling use cases that have shown to be effective in delivering cost reductions and operational efficiencies across the business globally.</p><p>Hein Schumacher CEO, Unilever, said, “We have already introduced 500 AI applications across Unilever, helping us to reach new levels of efficiency. But as AI matures and becomes increasingly intelligent and intuitive, we see so much more potential. Now, as part of our action plan to deliver faster growth, drive productivity, and dial up performance, we’re going deeper. With the help of Accenture’s tools and capabilities, we will be able to analyse where and how AI can have the highest transformational impact and deliver the greatest returns.”</p>.Google rolls out 'search agent' feature to AI Mode that can track information for users at all times.<p>Unilever will look to leverage Accenture’s GenWizard platform to accelerate their technology and digital product development. The gen AI platform has more than 350 patents and ready-to-apply tools and frameworks that work together to provide a comprehensive solution for any given technology business objective.</p><p>Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said, “This next exciting chapter in our decades-long collaboration with Unilever will raise the bar on how enterprises can scale gen AI to power productivity and value at speed. Accenture’s GenWizard platform will enable Unilever to create a full spectrum of targeted gen AI solutions across its business that can realize efficiencies and cost savings, uncover new ways of working and ultimately help drive competitive advantage.”</p><p>This partnership builds on the previously announced effort to explore applications to scale gen AI across Unilever’s business operations.</p>