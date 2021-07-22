Unilever second quarter underlying sales rise 5%

Unilever second quarter underlying sales rise 5%, beats estimates

Reuters
Reuters, The company said it now expected full-year underlying operating margins to be flat,
  • Jul 22 2021, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 12:26 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Unilever Plc reported on Thursday higher-than-expected underlying sales growth for the second quarter as consumers cooked more meals at home but it reduced its full-year operating margin forecast due to surging commodity costs.

Underlying sales for the maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise rose 5% in the three months that ended June 30, beating the 4.8% analysts had expected, according to a company-supplied consensus.

The company said it now expected full-year underlying operating margins to be flat compared to slightly up earlier.

Unilever
Business News

