Unilever second quarter underlying sales rise 5%, beats estimates

Unilever Plc reported on Thursday higher-than-expected underlying sales growth for the second quarter as consumers cooked more meals at home but it reduced its full-year operating margin forecast due to surging commodity costs.
Underlying sales for the maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise rose 5% in the three months that ended June 30, beating the 4.8% analysts had expected, according to a company-supplied consensus.
The company said it now expected full-year underlying operating margins to be flat compared to slightly up earlier.
