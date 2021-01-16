Union Budget 2021 | What is Finance Bill?

India's Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget of Narendra Modi-led government on February 1.

The budget comes against the backdrop of an economic contraction of 7.7 per cent - the first time in the history of independent India.

Taking up the crucial Finance Ministry portfolio, Sitharaman has a big task at hand. In her new role, the former defence minister needs to address issues such as the economic slowdown and ensuing crises caused by Covid-19 and the lockdowns that marred India for most of last year.

Read: Budget 2021 | What is fiscal deficit?

While all eyes will be on Budget 2021, it is imperative for people to know the key terms associated with the annual exercise.

Here’s a lowdown on some of the important terms to help understand the Budget.

What is a Finance Bill?

Before a piece of legislation is passed as a law by the Houses of parliament, it is called a Bill. A Finance Bill concerns the country's finances ranging from taxes, expenditure to government's borrowings, revenues, etc.

After the presentation of the annual budget, the finance bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha to implement financial proposals for the following year. The bill is largely related to changes in taxes and levies by the government.

For example, If the government proposes changes in income tax during the budget speech, the proposal will be introduced as a Finance Bill in the parliament.

There are different kinds of Finance bills among which Money Bills concern with the same clauses.

What is Money Bill?

Only those financial bills that contain provisions on matters listed in Article 110 of the constitution are called Money Bills.

The decision on whether a bill is related to Finance or a Money Bill is made by the Speaker when passed by the Lok Sabha and sent to Rajya Sabha. Artice 110 says, "If any question arises whether a Bill is a Money Bill or not, the decision of the Speaker of the House of the People thereon shall be final."

Therefore, a Finance Bill will necessarily be a Money Bill but a Money Bill may not necessarily be a Finance Bill.