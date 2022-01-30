Union Budget 2022: Wish list of common man

The Union Budget for FY 2022-23 will be presented as scheduled on February 1, 2022, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The common man (read as an honest taxpayer) feels that the government should provide some relief and bring cheer to their lives through a benign budget. What are the expectations of the taxpayers? The following is the wish list of the common man:

Increase in Standard deduction

Standard deduction for salaried employees was reintroduced in FY 2018-19 after being scrapped in FY 2005-06. The salaried class and pensioners could claim certain expenses spent on transport & medicines et cetera. Standard deduction was introduced in place of transport allowance & medical reimbursement which were withdrawn. The common man has had a torrid year with unexpected expenses due to the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with rising inflation. Hence, there is a need to increase the standard deduction from the current Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 and this will be on top of the wish list of the common man.

Income tax exemption limit

This will always figure in the top few in the wish list of the common man and he will be praying as ever that the finance minister is going to raise the exemption limit. Incidentally, the FM had introduced the new personal income tax regime during Budget 2020 and had given the option to individual taxpayers to choose any one of the tax regimes. Since the tax exemption limit under both is Rs 2,50,000, the aam aadmi hopes that this is increased to Rs 5,00,000. While an increase in exemption limit means revenue loss to the government, the taxpayer feels that the government can make up for the loss as GST collections have been robust so far.

Reduction of interest on delayed payment of advance tax

Taxpayers having a total tax liability of Rs 10,000 or more in a financial year have to pay advance tax, which is the practice of “pay as you earn" instead of paying taxes in one go at the end of the financial year. If the advance tax is not paid every quarter by June 15, September 15, December 15 and March 15 of the financial year then the taxpayer has to pay a penalty of 12% per annum on any default in payment of advance tax under Section 234B of IT Act. The expectation of the taxpayer is that the penal interest is either waived or at least reduced by half to 6%.

Deduction under Section 80C

Individuals can claim a maximum deduction of Rs 1,50,000 under section 80C by making investments in schemes like PPF, ELSS, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, NPS, five-year tax saver deposit et cetera. The deduction also includes payment of life insurance premium, repayment of principal amount on home loans and tuition fees. The ceiling of Rs 1,50,000 was last revised in FY 2014-15 and an upward revision is long overdue. This is a long pending demand of the common man, and they hope that the limit is increased to at least Rs 2,50,000. Incidentally, banks through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act (IBA) have made a case for reducing the tenure of 5-year tax saver deposits to three years to make this product more attractive and to bring them on par with Equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) of mutual funds.

Deduction under Section 80CCD (1B)

Individuals can claim a deduction of up to Rs 50,000 on the amount contributed to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) under Section 80CCD (1B). The deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) is over and above the deduction availed under Section 80C. The expectation is that since the government does not provide any social security unlike governments in Europe & the US, it can at least provide certain incentives to individuals who are saving today for building a retirement corpus. The common man expects this to be increased to Rs 1,00,000.

Taxability of Cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency had a remarkable year with Bitcoin crossing $65,000 in November 2021. While the government has clarified that it would not be banning cryptocurrencies and would recognise them as assets but not as a currency, the common man hopes that the government clears the air on the taxability of cryptos.

Other concerns and expectations

There are others on the wish list too like reducing tax on long-term capital gains in equity from 10% to 5% as millions of first-time retail investors have flocked to stock markets. Many others are expecting the tax on dividends to be done away with.

Let us keep our fingers crossed and hope that the budget brings cheer.

(The writer is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a former banker and is currently with Manipal Academy of Banking, Bangalore)

Watch latest videos by DH here: