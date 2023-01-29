Ahead of Budget Session, govt convenes all-party meeting on January 30

Ahead of Budget, govt convenes all-party meet tomorrow

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2023, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 20:40 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The government has called an all-party meeting on Monday, a day ahead of the start of the Budget Session of Parliament.

The customary meeting, called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, is to be held at noon on January 30 in Parliament Annexe Building.

During the meeting, the government is expected to seek cooperation from all parties for the smooth running of Parliament.

Also Read: Infographic | A look at government's expenditure in Budget for FY23: Ministry-wise allocation

Opposition parties are expected to raise matters of concern during the meeting and also highlight issues they plan to raise during the session.

In the afternoon, a meeting of NDA floor leaders will also be held to strategise floor cooperation. The Budget Session will be held in two parts.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Economic Survey will be tabled after the President's address.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1. The Union Budget 2023-24 may be the last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till February 13.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

