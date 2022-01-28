'Allocation of funds needed under NEP in Budget 2022'

By Prateek Gujral, Principal Advisor (South Asia), Truman State University

‘Internationalisation’ is an important aspect of improving higher education in India. With National Education Policy 2020 in place, there is a huge potential to take the Indian higher education system to the international levels. The collaboration with foreign universities will bring in the best practices of global education in the country, leading Indian universities to improve their current education standards/ practices. This way, a greater number of Indian students will also have access to international exposure within their campuses at Indian institutions. This would also mean the entry of a more highly skilled workforce to meet the industry requirements in India.

To make these knowledge partnerships meaningful and more effective, it must include the democratisation of higher education in India, empowerment of Indian universities and those committed to internationalisation along greater sovereignty for these institutions to be creative in forming meaningful collaborations, and regulatory reforms to enable such engagements.

Also Read | Budget 2022: Capex likely to focus on jobs creation, PLI expansion

NEP 2020 has laid focus on blending liberal education with different domains to ensure well-rounded education along with the research programmes. Partnerships between international and Indian universities will certainly be a benefit in this aspect as well.

While the UGC is in the process of swiftly preparing statutory regulations for academic collaborations between Indian and foreign educational institutions, it is important that the government encourages and incentivises private and foreign universities to,

1. Facilitate cross-border academic collaborations

2. Facilitate grant of joint degrees, dual degrees, and twinning programmes that would get regulatory recognition under the Indian academic regulatory bodies.

The past two years into the pandemic has exposed the serious issues of equity and access in the higher education arena– many of which had been identified, but not yet addressed like,

innovations in providing higher education

how to transform the teaching methodologies that could improve the learning outcomes for students

how to evaluate students beyond the age-old grading mechanism

put together an academic structure that promotes creativity and innovation

update academic curriculum, which didn’t happen in numerous educational institutions due to lack of timely revision

Also Read | Memo to FM Sitharaman: Put more money in people’s hands

All the stakeholders in the higher education system must look into the burgeoning disruptive classrooms and shift in the learning methodologies. It’s high time that these priorities are focused upon to bridge the teaching-learning gaps in the higher education institutions and rethink how to make higher education more accessible to a larger student population in India.

Authentic learning leads to learning for life and not just a degree. Deep diving into addressing the needs of the prime stakeholders i.e. teachers and students would need a renewed focus from the Indian government in terms of providing a framework and incentives for Knowledge collaboration between the foreign and Indian universities.

The sector needs the flow of larger funds/grants for:

- incentivising the foreign institutions and teachers to collaborate for improved academic curriculum

- to support innovation in the existing teaching practices within universities

- re-skilling Indian teachers for disruptive teaching methodologies

- installing digital and new academic infrastructure at various higher education institutions for covering wider student population in small towns/villages

- increase scholarships/ grants/waivers for students in rural rungs of the country

Given that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 includes several reform proposals, ranging from building the overall personality of students by strengthening infrastructure for open and distance learning, online education, to funding for private research and set up of the National Research Foundation (NRF) to boost research work in the country, implementing them within a specified timeline and sufficient budget allocation will help see the transformation in reality.

Check out the latest videos on Union Budget 2022: