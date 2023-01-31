Amneal MD thinks global value creation, strategic steps should be introduced in pharma industry

Shyamakant Giri, MD and President, Amneal Pharmaceuticals

“Indian pharmaceutical companies have encountered significant headwinds in the global markets over the last few years. However, the industry is expected to grow rapidly with increased consumer focus on health. This calls for favorable policies for the pharmaceutical sector focused on strengthening its production and research capacities, with an emphasis on self-sufficiency in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and value generation through cutting-edge R&D and innovation. Effective models are required to promote investments in R&D and to provide faster approvals for setting up of new facilities, to support the industry expanding its production capacity and introducing new products. Recent development about the possibility of the Union Budget proposing a research and development policy for the pharmaceutical sector is exciting and a step in the right direction. In addition to this, focused initiatives such as tax incentives/incentives for the development of medications and therapies for rare diseases, that are eligible for clinical trials and grants to encourage drug and therapy development will go a long way in supporting the industry growth. To capitalise on growing prospects for global value creation, strategic steps should be introduced. Measures to make conducting business easier will enhance investment and aid to the industry's long-term success"