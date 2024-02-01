Aspirations of 'Garib, Mahilayen, Yuva, Annadata' top priority: Sitharaman begins Budget speech

Nirmala Sitharaman put the focus on the 4 'castes' whose aspirations she said is top priority for the BJP-led NDA government. "We need to focus on - Garib, Mahilayen, Yuva and Annadata. Their needs and aspirations are our highest priorities," she said in the Interim Budget speech.
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman is presenting India’s 15th Interim Budget today.
It is Sitharaman’s sixth budget. A detailed budget will be introduced by the elected government after the polls.