'Govt must continue promoting investments'

Bhargav Dasgupta MD & CEO ICICI Lombard says govt must continue promoting investments, improving ease of doing business

DH Contributor
  • Jan 31 2023, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 16:10 ist
Bhargav Dasgupta, MD & CEO, ICICI Lombard. Credit: LinkedIn/ BhargavDasgupta

Insurance remains one of the indispensable aspects as it provides a financial cushion in the time of need and offers tax benefits, thus incentivising more people to safeguard their families. We certainly would like to see more benefits on taxation as it will act as an added impetus for a larger populace to insure themselves and their family. On the overall budget, it would be favourable if the government continues promoting investments, improving ease of doing business, and easing capital formation. In the long run, this will give customers better choices and help deepen the industry's reach and address the penetration gap.

Union Budget 2023
Finance

