Big let down, will unravel soon: Congress on Union Budget 2021

Congress on Monday slammed the Union Budget as a “let down like never before”, claiming that it as a “vengeful act” against farmers and expressed shock no reference to the defence sector, “as if the Chinese had vacated occupied Indian territory”.

Congress leader P Chidambaram accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman of playing the “conjurer’s trick” by giving a figure of Rs 2.23 lakh crore as the allocation for health, which included the amounts earmarked for one-time vaccination and the department of drinking water and sanitation.

Cess

“This Budget, like the previous one, will unravel sooner than you think,” he said. Congress leaders accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman of deceiving the members of parliament, who had no clue about the cess being imposed on a variety of items, including the heavily taxed petrol and diesel.

The party also described the imposition of cess on petrol and diesel in the budget as a “vengeful act” against the thousands of farmers who took out the tractor rally.

PR photo-ops

“China occupied our territory and killed our soldiers. PM spends Diwali with them for PR photo-ops. Why hasn’t he increased the Defence Budget for them,” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said.

Chidambaram, a former finance minister, accused Nirmala of deceiving the people of India, especially the poor, the working class, the migrants, the farmers, the industrial units that had been closed down permanently, and those who had lost their jobs, both regular and informal, and are still looking for jobs.

“This budget may have a mind behind it, but it certainly does not have a heart behind it,” he said.

“The finance minister had promised a budget ‘like never before’. Her mandate was to present an annual statement of revenue and expenditure for 2021-22. What she did, however, was to estimate expenditure over two years or three years or four years or, in one case, over five years,” he said.